Paramount and UFC Expand Deal

Paramount and mixed martial arts organization UFC have signed a seven-year, multi-territory expansion of their partnership, securing UFC media rights for Paramount+ across Latin America and Australia starting in 2026.

This agreement expands upon the seven-year media rights partnership announced this past August in which Paramount+ becomes the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S. starting in 2026.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC president and CEO Dana White. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

All 13 marquee numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will be televised live, at no additional cost, to Paramount+ subscribers in Latin America.

Paramount+ Australia is also bringing fans all 30 UFC Fight Nights, as well as the prelims for all marquee UFC numbered events.