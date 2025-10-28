American French Film Fest Gets Underway in L.A.

The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) returns for its 29th edition in Los Angeles, from October 28 to November 3, 2025.

In total, 70 films and series will be showcased at TAFFF: 42 feature films, nine series, six documentaries, and 13 short films, presented alongside a delegation of more than 60 talents (directors, screenwriters, producers, and composers).

Created through a joint initiative by Paris-based SACEM (Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music), the Directors Guild of America, the Motion Picture Association, and the Writers Guild of America West, and chaired by Cécile Rap-Veber, the Franco-American Cultural Fund is the driving force behind the festival.

For nearly three decades, SACEM has played a leading role in promoting French audiovisual and musical works internationally. This year, the four composers whose works will be presented at the festival are: Delphine Malausséna, Guillaume Roussel, Chloé Thévenin, and Robin Coudert (Rob).

In 2024, the festival spotlighted Emilia Pérez, with an original soundtrack by Camille and Clément Ducol, who both went on to win an Oscar, as well as The Count of Monte Cristo, featuring music by Jérôme Rebotier.

This year, four of the five films shortlisted by France for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film will be screened in Los Angeles, including Vie Privée, presented by Rebecca Zlotowski and Jodie Foster, and Nouvelle Vague, presented by Richard Linklater and Zoey Deutch. The festival will close with a special screening of Gourou, directed by Yann Gozlan, starring Pierre Niney, with a score by Chloé Thévenin.

Screenings and activities take place at the Directors Guild of America Theater complex in Los Angeles.