“The Search” To Get Second Spanish Adaptation

Following the adaptation of “The Search” (Sopa de Letras) for Aragón TV, Keshet International has secured another licensing deal with The Mediapro Studio for a second adaptation of the physical word search puzzle gameshow format, to be commissioned, produced and broadcast in Spain — this time for Canal Sur Televisión in Andalusia.

Originally created by Youngest Media (Money Drop) and Keshet International for Keshet 12, The Search is a studio-based game show in which contestants race across a giant LED grid, combining trivia knowledge, quick thinking, and teamwork to uncover hidden answers before time runs out.

The stripped daily show, which will be hosted by Seville-born actor and TV presenter Antonio Garrido, will see two pairs of contestants showcase their knowledge and compete for a jackpot of €10,000, facing challenges such as the “Quick Soup” and the “Letter Quake.”

Sopa de Letras premieres today, October 27 on Canal Sur Televisión. The first international adaptation of The Search was produced in Uruguay, where Keshet licensed the format to Canal 4.