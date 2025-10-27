ITV Studios Inks Deal with Bell Media

ITV Studios has secured a number of content sales to Canada’s Bell Media. The deal includes new scripted series Coldwater, What it Feels Like for a Girl, and The Gathering, in addition to the upcoming seasons of Love Island All Stars, The Voice and Hell’s Kitchen.

The programs will launch on Bell Media’s streaming service Crave and television network CTV.

Katie Buchanan, EVP Americas Global Partnerships at ITV Studios, said, “We’re thrilled to continue our greatly valued partnership with Bell Media, and can’t wait to see this standout mix of scripted and non-scripted titles become some of the most talked about shows on their platforms. From gripping, character-led dramas, including the highly talked about thriller Coldwater, which is set to air in over 40 countries, to returning entertainment juggernauts, like Love Island, The Voice and Hell’s Kitchen, this deal showcases some of the best of ITV Studios’ slate.”