“Boston Blue” Travels to More Than 100 Territories

Paramount Global Content Distribution has licensed the new CBS Original drama series “Boston Blue” to more than 100 markets around the world. The series launched on CBS in the U.S. on October 17.

The current markets include: Africa (M-Net), Asia (AXN Asia), Australia (Paramount+), Belgium (Play Media), Canada (CTV), Germany, Austria, Switzerland (Sky DE), Greece (COSMOTE TV), Iceland (Síminn), Korea (Coupang Play), New Zealand (Sky New Zealand), and Turkey & Cyprus (beIN Series 1 and TOD).

Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in an expansion of the long-running drama Blue Bloods.

In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.