OGM Universe Launches “Deep in Love”

OGM Universe has added a new Turkish drama series, “Deep in Love” (Taşacak Bu Deniz), to its international content roster.

Produced by OGM Pictures in association with TRT 1, the series blends a love and revenge story with mythology against the backdrop of the Black Sea.

Created by Ayşe Ferda Eryılmaz and Nehir Erdem, and directed by Çağrı Bayrak, Deep in Love brings together Ulaş Tuna Astepe, Deniz Baysal, Burak Yörük, and Ava Z. Yaman.

Since its premiere on TRT 1, the series has reached 16.4 million digital views across its first two episodes.

Deep in Love unfolds on the untamed coast of the Black Sea, where the villages of Koçari and Furtuna have lived divided, bound by blood, pride, and an ancient curse. Centuries later, that hatred still breathes. When Adil Koçari, the fierce son of the mountain, and Esme Furtuna, the brave daughter of the sea, fall in love as teenagers, their secret passion reignites the feud.