MFE Consolidates its Foothold in Germany

As anticipated in the MIPCOM edition of VideoAge Daily, the process of integration of ProSiebenSat.1 with MediaForEurope (MFE) is accelerating, as indicated today by the appointment of Marco Giordani as CEO of the German media group.

Giordani (pictured), a longtime Mediaset executive based in Milan, Italy, is currently the CFO of MFE. Meanwhile, Bert Habets is stepping down as ProSiebenSat1’s CEO, while Bob Rajan is joining on an interim basis as CFO, succeeding Martin Mildner. Rajan is a former managing director of New York City-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. Markus Breitenecker is also stepping down as ProSiebenSat.1’s COO, and is not being replaced at the moment.

