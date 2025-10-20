TV as Art

An exhibition in Houston, Texas, titled “Lines of Resolution: Drawing at the Advent of Television and Video,” at the Menil Drawing Institute, is showing the relationship between drawing and television. A review in The Wall Street Journal said that “video has become a source of museum spectacle… [and the exhibition] focuses on the productive and often critical encounters between drawing and the ‘small screen’ from the 1950s to the 1980s.” The exhibition will remain open until February 8, 2026.