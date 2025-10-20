An exhibition in Houston, Texas, titled “Lines of Resolution: Drawing at the Advent of Television and Video,” at the Menil Drawing Institute, is showing the relationship between drawing and television. A review in The Wall Street Journal said that “video has become a source of museum spectacle… [and the exhibition] focuses on the productive and often critical encounters between drawing and the ‘small screen’ from the 1950s to the 1980s.” The exhibition will remain open until February 8, 2026.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment