TiVo is Gone

VideoAge first interviewed Tom Rogers, CEO of TiVo, in November 2009. At that time, TiVo was the best and most controversial device on the market to allow recorded TV programs to skip commercials. On October 1, 2025, TiVo announced that it is discontinuing its DVR units after 26 years on the market. In its heyday, TiVo was acquired by (the now defunct) California-based technology company Rovi, for $1.1 billion and it became a verb, as one would “TiVo a show.” With a TiVo DVR unit in their homes, some viewers even stopped watching live television. TiVo is owned by California-based Xperi, a technology company, but it is unclear what is going to happen to subscribers who paid $250 for a lifetime subscription to the service. (The monthly charge for the TiVo service ranged from $15 to $20.)