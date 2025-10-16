Something Special Announces MIPCOM Format Deals

Something Special, the Seoul-based international format agency founded by format specialists Jin Woo Hwang (president and executive producer) and InSoon Kim (EVP and head of Content) announced two format deals at MIPCOM. Two formats were licensed in India to Sunita Uchil’s company, Karman Unlimited — reality series Unforgettable Duet and unscripted comedy series Hit & Miss Tour.

Unforgettable Duet is an original unscripted series that follows a dementia patient whose family gathers mementos and a favorite song to help them recall the past. Together, they ride on a Memory Bus filled with these deeply personal mementos that reveal long-forgotten life moments for each of the participants. The show then steps into the studio with an emotional duet performance by the patient and family member, followed by a heartfelt tribute song to the participant from popular singing artists. This emotional musical series is a healing experience helping the patient and their family to remember what is truly important.

Hit & Miss Tour is a hilarious show that follows five famous comedians, all of whom have been friends for 20 years, and travel together. Each day they play 6-8 mini-challenges — making the loser pay up. The format is sponsored by multiple tourism boards (including Turkey and Greece), and is the number one rated show on Channel S (SK Telecom subsidiary) and produced by Media S.