Fremantle Secures Int’l Distribution for Feature Doc ‘Billy Idol Should Be Dead’

Fremantle has acquired international sales (outside of the U.S.) for a brand-new feature-length documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, produced by Live Nation Studios, following its U.S. premiere at the Tribeca Film festival and its U.K. premiere at Sheffield Doc Fest earlier this year. Billy Idol Should Be Dead is an intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of the legendary punk musician, told by those who know him best, including Idol himself. Executive producers are Michael Rapino and J.Ralph. Producers include Violaine Etienne, Jonas Åkerlund, Orian Williams, Mark Monroe, Ryan Kroft, Jessica James Batista, Laurence Freedman and China Chow. Directed by Grammy Award-winner Åkerlund, the film weaves never-before-seen archival footage with raw, revealing interviews — featuring Idol, his bandmates, family and fellow music artists such as Miley Cyrus and Green Day lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong.

Chronicling his anarchic punk beginnings to superstardom in the MTV era, when “White Wedding” and “Rebel Yell” ruled the music charts, the film reveals Idol’s near-death experiences that nearly silenced him forever. With intimate access to Idol’s family and inner-circle, including his late mother Joan, longtime girlfriend Perri Lister, and all three of his children, remarkably the film also reveals how a DNA test led to Idol discovering his long-lost son Bryant.

Exploring Idol’s life with unflinching candor, Swedish filmmaker Åkerlund — known for his music videos for major artists from Madonna and Taylor Swift to The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney — paints a portrait of resilience, self-destruction, and redemption.