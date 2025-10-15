MIPCOM Welcomes 88 New Exhibitors

At a press conference held earlier today, MIPCOM Cannes organizers revealed that just over 10,600 delegates, from 107 countries, attended the latest edition of the market (October 13-16, 2025), including 88 companies exhibiting for the first time.

“This has been the biggest step change in a generation for MIPCOM” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIP London. “We’ve brought the Creator Economy into the heart of the market, welcomed YouTube for their first major presence at the market, and staged our first brand funded content summit in BrandStorytelling which alongside a resurgence of sales and distribution activity has made for an energized market.”

The total number delegates saw most coming from the U..K, followed by the U.S., France, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Spain, Italy, Japan and South Korea. This included 3,340 buyers attending, the most hailing from the U.S., followed by the U.K., Germany, France, Spain.

Nest year’s edition of MIPCOM Cannes will take place October 12-15, 2026 with MIPJunior returning in its pre-market slot October 10-11, 2026.

The dates for the second edition of multi-genre international market and conference MIP LONDON were also confirmed as February 22-24, 2026, taking place again at the adjacent IET and The Savoy London venues.

The market will see the return of a comprehensive conference program with showcases, screenings and featuring the creator economy and brands in a similar approach to this year’s MIPCOM. Plus, a revised layout enabling more meeting, networking and mixing opportunities across both venues.