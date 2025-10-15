Italian Version of “Red Carpet Survival” Returns for S2

Nippon TV’s unscripted format “Red Carpet Survival” will return for a second season in Italy, adapted as Red Carpet, Vip al tappeto, on Prime Video in 2026.

Red Carpet Survival is a celebrity-driven game show that combines glamour, comedy, and high-stakes challenges. In each episode, a VIP is escorted down a red carpet by three comedic bodyguards, facing a series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their wit, courage, and improvisational skills. The team that first manages to escort its star to the final destination without a hitch wins.

Produced by Blu Yazmine for Amazon MGM Studios and based on a Nippon TV format, the show was first adapted in Italy in 2025 as Red Carpet, Vip al tappeto on Prime Video.

The taping for season 2 will take place in a surprising new location and the premiere is scheduled for 2026.