Eshref Ruya’s Ulusoy and Özdemir Light Up Cannes

Produced by TIMS&B Productions and distributed globally by Inter Medya, drama series “Eshref Ruya” made a strong impact at MIPCOM Cannes, where its leading stars, Çağatay Ulusoy and Demet Özdemir, were in attendance.

Since its premiere, the series has consistently ranked among the highest-rated dramas in Turkey and has attracted interest from broadcasters worldwide, with multiple license deals already secured across key territories.

In Cannes, Ulusoy and Özdemir took part in an exclusive photo shoot set against the French Riviera’s backdrop, marking their first official shoot together for Eshref Ruya. The pair then toured the streets of Cannes in a vintage Cadillac — an exact replica of the car driven by Ulusoy’s character, Eshref, in the series.

Inter Medya hosted a cocktail reception in honor of the two stars at the company’s seaview stand, welcoming television executives and members of the international press. Director Uluç Bayraktar was also in attendance.