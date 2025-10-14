AEGM, DR Begin Production on ‘Alone Denmark’ S10

A+E Global Media Group and the Danish Broadcasting Corporation have begun production on a 10th season for ‘Alone Denmark’ to premiere in 2026 on DR1.

Produced by ITV Denmark, Alone Denmark (“Alene i vildmarken”) is the first Scandinavian version of the A+E Global Media Group format Alone.

The format finds survival enthusiasts dropped off in undisclosed remote locations, equipped with just ten survival tools of their choosing plus enough camera gear to self-document their experiences facing total isolation and punishing conditions.

“Year after year Alone continues to attract a wide audience spanning multiple demographics across primetime linear, OnDemand and streaming, who can’t get enough of this unique, compelling format,” said Irene Strøyer, commissioning editor at DR.