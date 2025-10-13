Cineflix Rights Inks Deals for ‘Sunny Nights’

Cineflix Rights has secured multiple deals for the upcoming eight-part darkly comedic crime drama “Sunny Nights,” directed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell (Colin from Accounts, Hacks, No Activity, Population 11).

The series has been bought by Bell Media for its English and French services in Canada, Pro-Sieben (Germany), Canal+ (the Netherlands), TVNZ (New Zealand), TG4 (Ireland), and Yes (Israel). The latest sales follow ITV’s recent acquisition of the series and come ahead of its premiere on Stan on December 26.

Sunny Nights stars Will Forte (The Four Seasons, Last Man on Earth, Bodkin) as strait-laced American Martin Marvin, who teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, played by D’Arcy Carden (Nobody Wants This, The Good Place, Barry), to set up a spray tan business in Sydney. But soon the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

Sunny Nights is a Stan Original series from Jungle Entertainment and Echo Lake Entertainment in association with Cineflix Rights with major production investment from Stan and Screen Australia, and financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund.