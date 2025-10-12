8 Star Releases ‘Joachim and The Apocalypse’

8 STAR is releasing Delta Star Pictures’ Joachim and The Apocalypse at the Laemmle’s NoHo 7 in Los Angeles from October 17–23, 2025.

Set in 1202 A.D. on the eve of the fourth crusade, Joachim and The Apocalypse delves into the final hours of Abbot Joachim, a mystic and theologian whose visions, spiritual writings, and prophetic insights continue to echo through the centuries. Joachim — accompanied by his disciple, Friar Matthaeus — relives a journey that began 47 years prior, unveiling revelations of light amidst encroaching darkness.

Directed by Jordan Rivera, the feature film was shot in ultra-high resolution 12K and will screen in 4K format. It also incorporates elements of chromotherapy and Theta Wave audio frequencies — used to activate deeper layers of consciousness and promote introspection and emotional resonance in the viewer.