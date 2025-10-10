CosmoGO Brings ‘Stich Head’ to Canadian Theaters

Canadian streamer CosmoGO is releasing theatrically the animated comedy adventure “Stitch Head,” arriving in Canada’s theaters nationwide on October 31, 2025.

Based on the children’s book by Guy Bass, Stitch Head brings a heartwarming twist to the Frankenstein legend. This film release is a first for the new CosmoGO service, with plans for more theatrical distribution in the future.

The maddest of all Mad Professors is forever creating monstrous Creations, and forgetting all about them. Left behind is Stitch Head, the Professor’s very first experiment, who quietly keeps the monsters in check. When a failing freak show owner discovers Stitch Head, the humble little monster suddenly finds himself thrust into the spotlight as the star attraction, forcing him to confront what it really means to be seen, loved, and accepted.

The film features a stellar voice cast led by Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) as Stitch Head, alongside Joel Fry (Cruella), Tia Bannon (Midnight Sky), Rob Brydon (The Amazing Maurice), Alison Steadman (Life Is Sweet), and comedians Fern Brady and Jamali Maddix.

“Stich Head is a funny, unexpected and heartwarming story that we cannot wait to share with Canadian audiences,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media in Canada. “This feature release is more than a launch for CosmoGO, it also marks the company’s entrance into theatrical distribution, an area we intend to scale and grow.”

The film is set to stream at a later date on CosmoGO.