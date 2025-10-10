ATV’s ‘The Nightfall’ Travels Across Europe

ATV Distribution has licensed Turkish drama series ‘The Nightfall’ (Bir Gece Masalı) to Mediaset in Italy.

This latest deal builds on a growing list of broadcasters picking up the series, which has already been acquired in Spain, Romania, Bosnia, Hungary, Chile and Panama.

Starring Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, The Nightfall centers on Mahir, a police inspector who returns to his hometown after two decades, haunted by the murder of his father. But fate intervenes when he falls in love with Canfeza — the daughter of the man he believes is responsible. What begins as a quest for revenge transforms into a night of reckoning when an unexpected twist at her wedding changes everything.

“Italian audiences have a strong connection to character-driven drama, and The Nightfall is an exceptional example of that genre,” said Müge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “We are proud to partner with Mediaset in Italy as the series continues to resonate across major international markets.”