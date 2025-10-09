NBCU Gets Ahead of Upfronts Game

NBCUniversal is getting ahead of the game known as upfronts.

Despite spinning off many of its U.S. cable networks to a new entity — Versant — NBCU will still include them in its presentation to advertisers on May 11, 2026, representing all domestic Versant networks and their associated digital content, including CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY, USA. The event will be held at Radio City Music Hall.

The grandfather of the “big three” networks will not only showcase its 2026-2027 offerings but also remind everyone that this year marks the centennial celebration of the network, which was begun by RCA in 1926.