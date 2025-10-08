NFB Launches Top Docs Channel

The National Film Board of Canada is launching TopDocs, a new FAST channel showcasing curated documentary content from its catalog of over 6,000 titles.

TopDocs will be available on the Zone-ify app this fall, before expanding to other smart TVs and devices. Viewers can explore thousands of hours of documentary programming, anchored by a curated library of at least 150 hours, with 20 hours of new content added monthly.

The channel will launch in English first, followed by a French-language version in the coming months.

Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and NFB chairperson, said: “We live in a world where truth itself has become harder to recognize, stories harder to trust — and where the role of inspiring, meaningful storytelling has never mattered more. With TopDocs, the NFB is expanding access to stories that matter, amplifying unique and authentic voices, and creating a new global space for conversations that help shape our world.”