GMA Brings More Series to Viu Philippines

Starting October 13, GMA Network brings two of its primetime series, “TODA One I Love” and “Cain at Abel,” to Viu Philippines.

Political romantic comedy TODA One I Love, starring Ruru Madrid and Kylie Padilla and produced by GMA Public Affairs, explores the topsy-turvy politics within TODA, an organization that upholds the rights and addresses various issues concerning tricycle operators and drivers, a popular means of public transportation in the Philippines.

The romcom also follows the love story between Raymond “Emong” Generoso (Madrid) and Angela “Gelay” Dimagiba (Padilla).

Also premiering on Viu Philippines on October 13 is drama series Cain at Abel, headlined by Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo, alongside Solenn Heussaff, Eddie Gutierrez, Chanda Romero, and Dina Bonnevie.

Cain at Abel follows the story of brothers Daniel and Miguel, who grew up in two very different worlds. A twist of fate separates them, with Miguel raised by their wealthy father while Daniel is taken by their mother and relocated to a poor fishing village. Years later, the brothers find their way back into each other’s lives.