Complementing Market Floor Activities

TV trade shows like MIPCOM Cannes are great. But if the market doesn’t give you everything you paid for and expected, VideoAge‘s MIPCOM edition will allow both buyers and sellers to prepare themselves with the market’s overall view.

At the market, printed copies will be delivered starting on Saturday, October 11, 2025, but an online version is already available.

VideoAge‘s MIPCOM Issue is designed to complement the floor activities with reports from prominent content buyers who will outline their market strategies.

In addition, the Issue features an entertainment lawyer reviewing one aspect of content buying that it is often ignored at convention seminars: The so-called “Reversion of Rights,” which in simple terms means, “Use it or lose it.”

One of the main front cover stories deals with dilemmas faced daily by today’s TV executives: How to preserve current legacy media profits and grow digital and streaming media revenues.

Plus, if the past can indeed reveal the path to the future, the Hall of Fame feature would be a necessary article to read. It depicts the life and times of one exec as he experienced the different TV eras throughout his lengthy career.

Then, if TV sports rights are on the agenda, it’ll be important to check out VideoAge‘s article about the upheaval that they can create.

But don’t just settle for this teaser. The Issue contains some 10 more “news that you can use” articles (including one that spills the secrets of casting directors). Make sure to get a copy!