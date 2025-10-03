Paramount Home Entertainment Presents 35th Anniversary ‘90210’ Release

Paramount Home Entertainment will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the iconic hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 by releasing all 10 seasons and a complete series bundle on Digital in 4K UHD on October 20, 2025.

Created by Darren Star, Beverly Hills, 90210 became a global TV phenomenon with a breakout cast featuring Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Paramount Global Content Distribution oversees distribution for Beverly Hills, 90210, which will be licensed for TV and streaming at MIPCOM.

Star commented, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 first premiered. I’m so proud of the show’s lasting impact and grateful to the cast, crew, and fans who have kept its legacy alive.”