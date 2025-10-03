Hat Trick International Launches ‘Dear Life’

Hat Trick International announced the international launch of the drama series Dear Life.

Produced by Gristmill for Stan Australia, the sharp, moving drama explores loss, moral dilemmas, and the unexpected connections of a young woman’s decision to donate the organs of her beloved fiancé. After her fiancé’s death, Lillian decides to donate his organs. Months later, she receives a letter from the recipient of her fiancé’s heart, and decides to find out who he is.

Dear Life headlines HTI’s drama slate that also includes Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques and James May and the Dull Men’s Club.

Sarah Tong, director of sales at Hat Trick International, remarked: “Dear Life is genuinely special in that it’s genuinely different – there’s simply no other drama like it on the market. It explores new territory in a way that’s entertaining yet heart-rending. I challenge anyone not to be moved by Lillian’s grief or uplifted by the unexpected ways in which life can start anew. It’s warm, it’s witty and, no pun intended, it has real heart. What’s more, it shines a light on a controversial issue that could affect anyone, anywhere, at any time. It doesn’t surprise me that Dear Life is already being talked about as one-to-watch as we head into content maelstrom of MIPCOM.”