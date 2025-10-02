Sphere Abacus Scores Premium Drama Sales

Sphere Abacus inked sales for its premium scripted drama series with multi-territory broadcasters.

Produced by Clapperboard Studios, the cat-and-mouse thriller The Game was picked up by BritBox for North America, Foxtel Group for Australia, YLE for Finland, SVT for Sweden, Pickbox for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. The series has also been secured by Virgin Media for Ireland and Sky Free for New Zealand.

Co-produced by Beyond Entertainment and Muse Entertainment, The Family Next Door (pictured) depicts the challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of family identity. The drama series was acquired by AMC Networks for the U.S. and Canada, CBC for CBC Gem in Canada, ITV for the U.K., Pickbox for Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria. Additional sales have been secured by Sky Free for New Zealand, RTE for Ireland, YLE for Finland, TV4 for Sweden, and Proximus for Belgium.