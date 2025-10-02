Paramount Global Licenses ‘The Gray House’ To Prime Video

Paramount Global Content Distribution licensed The Gray House to Prime Video in the U.S.

Produced by Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment, and Big Dreams Entertainment, the limited series tells the true story of the unsung women who turned the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the North. A Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved Sister-in-Arms, and the city’s most notorious courtesan transform their Underground Railroad into an effective and even more dangerous Underground Spy Network, risking life and liberty to help win the war and preserve American Democracy.

The series stars Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, Ben Vereen, and Paul Anderson, among others.

The Gray House will launch on Prime Video in the U.S. in early 2026.