Dandelooo To Distribute ‘Pompon Little Bear’ S3

Dandelooo secured the worldwide distribution rights to season three of Pompon Little Bear.

Produced by Supamonks Studios and originally commissioned by France Télévisions, the 2D adventure-comedy preschool series follows the titular character Pompon, a mischievous and playful bear whose imagination and creativity take him on thousands of adventures. The series is based on the picture books by Benjamin Chaud.

Season three is currently in production and is slated for delivery in late 2026. Season three has also already been pre-sold to the French-language public broadcaster TFO in Canada.