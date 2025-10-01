Quintus Sells ‘Syndicates: Inside Germany’s Underworld’ to Kabel Eins

Berlin-based Quintus Studios has started production on a new six-part documentary crime series which has been pre-bought by ProSiebenSat.1 Media for its free to air TV channel Kabel Eins.

‘Syndicates: Inside Germany’s Underworld’ is an investigative documentary series which explores Germany’s complex black market. Each episode will focus on different underworld crimes operating inside Germany, including illegal wildlife trading and the black market for stolen vehicles, revealing the criminal entities behind them.

The series is produced in-house by Development and Production executive Frederick Gillingham and creative director Adam Jacobs.