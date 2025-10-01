OneTwoThree Media Expands into Limited Series

Las Vegas-based international sales agent OneTwoThree Media is launching its first slate of limited television series, marking an expansion beyond its established feature film portfolio.

Leading the line-up is the pandemic thriller 8 Billion, directed by Harald Franklin and filmed across Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine. When a renowned virologist is recruited by a Swiss pharmaceutical giant to engineer a universal vaccine, he unwittingly becomes part of a sinister plan to unleash a supervirus on a defenseless population.

Also debuting is Land of Smiles, a psychological crime drama inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of Thailand, the series follows a charming sociopath and his mistress as they lure wealthy foreign men into a deadly trap.

“We’re thrilled to bring these bold, globally resonant stories to the television space,” said Alan Green, VP of Sales for OneTwoThree Media. “Both 8 Billion and Land of Smiles reflect our commitment to high-stakes storytelling with international appeal and cinematic production values.”