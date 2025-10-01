NBCU and YouTube Extend Carriage Deal

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have reached a short-term extension, ensuring NBCU’s programming line-up — including popular NBC shows such as “Sunday Night Football” and “America’s Got Talent” — remains available on the platform while the companies negotiate a new carriage deal.

The extension prevents a blackout that would have started after their previous contract expired yesterday. TelevisaUnivision networks, including Univision, went dark on the service following the expiration of their contract on September 30.

With Univision no longer on the platform and the ESPN renewal deadline nearing, YouTube TV’s negotiation strategy is expected to continue sparking controversy.

The Alphabet/Google-owned YouTube TV service has over 10 million subscribers.