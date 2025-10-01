Inter Medya Expands Into Vertical Drama Space

Turkey-based Inter Medya has officially commenced production on its first original vertical drama series.

In addition to developing its own titles, the company plans to broaden its vertical drama distribution catalog by collaborating with producers and acquiring third-party projects.

Underscoring Inter Medya’s leadership in this emerging field, Hasret Özcan, president of Inter Medya, will participate as a featured speaker in the “Vertical Drama: The Future of Mobile Storytelling” panel at MIPCOM, to be held on October 15, 2025, at the Palais’ MIPCreative Hub. Özcan will share insights into the company’s vision for vertical content, the opportunities it offers for global partnerships, and how Turkish storytelling continues to evolve across new formats and platforms.