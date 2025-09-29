ZDF and Studio 100 Extend Partnership

ZDF Studios and Studio 100 International have signed an agreement to extend their existing content partnership to the German-speaking market.

Titles from Studio 100 International will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on the ZDF select and ZDF tivi channels via Amazon, on Telekom’s MagentaTV, and on Apple TV.

The programming from the catalogs of ZDF Studios and Studio 100 International will offer a wide range of entertainment for young audiences and their families. The line-up includes popular series such as Maya the Bee, Mia and me, Vic the Viking, and Heidi, among others.

Niko Chainopoulos, Sales & Acquisition director JUNIOR at ZDF Studios, said: “Studio 100 International is a long-standing and reliable partner with whom we’ve been successfully collaborating for over three years on our Amazon channels in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Poland. We’re delighted that we can now offer Studio 100 International’s programs as a perfect complement to our portfolio, bringing a fantastic viewing experience to children in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”