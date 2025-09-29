Your Channels, Samsung Launch Sports and Music Channels

The Netherlands-based Your Channels has partnered with Samsung TV Plus to launch VI TV (Voetbal International TV) and three decade specific music channels: Your 60s, Your 70s, and Your 80s.

With VI TV, football fans have 24/7 access to the latest football news, reports, analyses, and highlights from Voetbal International, including the Monday recaps from every weekend football match. The channel was developed in collaboration with PXR, publisher of Voetbal International; media buying agency WPP Media; Talpa Media, and Your Channels.

Your 60s, Your 70s, and Your 80s channels contain fully remastered music and serve up the greatest hits of each decade, featuring concert footage, music videos, and interviews, all three channels are free and without a required subscription.