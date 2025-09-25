Fashion’s “Historic” Bad Taste

“The Sunday Styles” section of the September 14 edition of The New York Times featured a full front cover story, “Fashion’s Historic Shake-up,” which spanned seven pages and introduced big brands’ new design talents. The feature introduced 13 new designers out of the 20 fashion houses that have changed their creative leadership this year.

For brands, changing creative directors not only means altering the look of fashion, but changing the direction of their marketing and advertising strategies, which could affect multiple media outlets (since fashion brands, on average, invest up to 10 percent of their sales in marketing and advertising).

The changes involve brands such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and other big names.

However, from what the Times‘ Styles section featured, the new designs, with a few exceptions, weren’t exactly the embodiment of elegance. In fact, many were downright shabby. In other words, it would have been the equivalent of featuring top financial advisers from the ranks of the destitute. In these cases, the book can be judged by the cover, or as the Italians in this case would say, “The clothes do make the monk.”