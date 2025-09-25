MediaLane’s ‘The Connection’ to Premiere on SAT.1

MediaLane’s quiz format ‘The Connection” is set to debut on September 25 on German commercial broadcaster SAT.1.

The show — titled The Connection – Wer knackt die Verbindung? — will air in primetime for seven consecutive weeks and will be hosted by Matthias Opdenhövel.

Produced by Brot&Butter Entertainment, developed by MediaLane, and distributed internationally by All Right Media, the format has quickly established itself in several territories. Local adaptations are currently in development in France, Italy, and Portugal, while in the Netherlands The Connection is preparing for a new season for BNNVARA on NPO1.

MediaLane is also repping new international football format GOAL! Powered by advanced AI and cutting-edge show technology, contestants are guided and supported by former professional football stars in the ultimate quest for the next undiscovered superstar.

Iris van den Ende, CEO of MediaLane Group, said: “MediaLane is making exciting strides on an international level. For the first time, we are bringing an advanced new format to MIPCOM, and the rollout of The Connection across multiple countries is very promising. We are particularly thrilled about the upcoming German launch. We also can’t wait to share more news soon about Stars on Stage, which already has options in five countries.”