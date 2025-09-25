Greek Version of Nippon TV’s ‘Mother’ To Premiere on Alpha TV

The Greek adaptation of Nippon TV’s drama series ‘Mother’ will premiere in Greece on Alpha TV and stream on Alpha TV’s HbbTV beginning today.

Titled Na me les mama (Call me mom) and produced by Greece’s Filmiki, this local version of the series marks its 11th international adaptation.

“Mother is a story that has transcended cultures, and we are excited to see it resonate with viewers in Greece,” said Sally Yamamoto, Scripted Format Sales & Licensing at Nippon TV. “Greece has a rich tradition of successfully adapting hit international series, from reality and competition formats to scripted dramas, and we are delighted that Mother is joining this legacy of high-quality adaptations. This premiere marks another milestone in our mission to share high-quality Japanese scripted content with global audiences.”

Christos Kompos, Program director of Alpha TV, added, “Mother holds a very special place in our hearts. It’s one of these stories that we feel really honored to share with our audience. Full of emotions and captivating, it raises awareness around very tough and poignant social issues. Nippon TV’s team was by our side throughout the whole creative process of the local series and provided a solid basis for our creative team.”