Triggerfish Opens U.K. Animation Studio

South African animation studio Triggerfish is adding a new U.K. studio to its established hubs in South Africa and Ireland.

Triggerfish has worked on projects including Netflix’s Supa Team 4, Disney+’s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, and provided full animation services on six award-winning specials for Magic Light Pictures including Stick Man and The Snail and the Whale.

Stuart Forrest, CEO of Triggerfish, said about the expansion: “The U.K. has always been central to our story – many of our most talented collaborators are based here. The animation studio of the future is global by design, built to work with the best talent on the best productions, wherever they are. Expanding our presence in the U.K. is a natural next step in growing our European business.”