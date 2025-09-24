Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile-First Formats

Telemundo Studios is expanding its alternative content production with the launch of a mobile-first format featuring vertical, short-form content.

The portfolio will feature a wide range of content designed to appeal to diverse audiences, from reimagined versions of Telemundo hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló to original productions developed specifically for this new format.

“With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” said Javier Pons (pictured), chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios. “The slate launches with new originals like María, Mother of God as part of a four-title lineup, reaffirming our role as the home of Spanish-language scripted content, regardless of screen or format.”

With María, Mother of God, which finished production in Miami, Telemundo and VIP 2000 TV, co-producers of the project, are the first to reimagine biblical stories in a mobile-first format. The 25-episode vertical series marks the debut of a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome.

“This project reflects our passion for creating meaningful content that inspires, regardless of religion or age. We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences. This co-production with Telemundo Studios continues the vertical journey that VIP 2000 TV began earlier this year in Miami, reinforcing our commitment to innovative formats. Each franchise brings its own unique and special voice. At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche. That is why these biblical love stories have all the elements to achieve global success,” said María Eugenia Muci, Content director at VIP 2000 TV.