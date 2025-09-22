Stan, ITV Start Production on “The Killings: Parrish Station”

Aussie streamer Stan and ITV Studios have started production on Stan Original “The Killings: Parrish Station,” produced by Helium Pictures with the support of Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Set in 1987, the series follows Detective Georgia Cooke (Mia Wasikowska) as she’s called in to investigate the murder of four scientists, with a lone survivor the obvious suspect. Georgia unravels a complex case entangled in mania, ritual, and the occult, but her obsessive quest for the truth spirals into a nightmare that will put her family, career, and sanity on the line. 37 years later, a new spree of murders will pull Georgia (Heather Mitchell) back into this nightmare as she confronts the possibility that the horrors at Parrish Station were never fully buried.

The Killings: Parrish Station is created and written by Ben Jenkins (The Chaser, The Checkout), with writer and story producer Tim Pye (Bali 2002), and writers Yolanda Ramke (Cargo), and Catherine Smyth-McMullen (The Sandman, The Other Lamb). The series is directed by Daniel Nettheim (The Tourist and The Assassin).

Nine Entertainment’s executive director, Entertainment Content Commissioning, Michael Healy, said: “The Killings: Parrish Station is a striking addition to the Stan Originals slate, a bold and distinctive series that pushes the boundaries of Australian drama. It is a testament to creative storytelling at its best, led by the visionary creator Ben Jenkins, who has masterfully woven together a cosmic-horror-meets-cold-case tale. The series captures the very essence of creative edge and originality that defines Stan’s commitment to groundbreaking content and marks our first collaboration with Helium, whose creative vision has been invaluable in bringing this project to life.”

The Killings: Parrish Station is currently in production in NSW and will premiere on Stan in 2026.