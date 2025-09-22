Sales Spotlight: Big Media, Keshet

• Big Media has secured several deals with Canada’s Corus Entertainment and Bell Media.

Corus has acquired season 3 and 4 of Renovation Hunters; while Bell Media has licensed multiple seasons of format Destruction Decoded and its spin-off series, Danger Decoded. In addition, Bell Media has acquired the newest season of the crime/ride-along series Wardens, which chronicles the lives of Conservation Officers in America. The series (pictured) will air on Bell Media’s CTV Wild.

• Keshet International has licensed format The Search to Free Kings in Belgium for VRT’S dedicated children’s and youth channel, Ketnet.

The Search is a game show that transforms the familiar word search puzzle into a full-scale television event. This studio-based competition challenges pairs of contestants to combine trivia knowledge, lightning-fast thinking, and physical teamwork as they navigate a life-sized LED letter grid.