Cast of Turkish Drama ‘Kuma’ Reunites for ‘Double Crossed’

Stellar Yapım and VIP 2000 TV have started filming “Double Crossed,” a new vertical-format drama series consisting of 50 episodes, each of one and a half minutes.

The series, which reunites the three stars of popular Turkish telenovela Kuma: Aybüke Yılmaz, Emre Özmen, and Hilal Tüfek, is a high-stakes thriller set against the glamorous backdrop of Istanbul.

“After the international success of Kuma, audiences all over the world, we wanted to bring back together its lead actors Aybüke, Emre, and Hilal in a totally different project,” said VIP 2000 TV’s Rosalind Rotundo. “With this vertical series, we’re not only bringing them back together, but also reinventing the way audiences consume drama — short, sharp, and impossible to stop watching. We’re thrilled to coproduce once again with Stellar Yapim on such a daring concept.”

İnci Gülen Oar, executive at Stellar Yapım, added: “It’s been wonderful to reunite with the Kuma team. Double Crossed is a fast-paced thriller designed for the vertical experience. The cast and director are really having a lot of fun with it, and that shows up on screen. I can’t wait to share Double Crossed with the millions of fans who made Kuma a hit!”