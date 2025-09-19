Sabbatical Launches “(L)over” on Mediaset Infinity Spain

Miami-based Sabbatical Entertainment has teamed up with recently rebranded platform Mediaset Infinity Spain to launch celebrity-driven series “(L)over.”

The series explores how celeb relationships teeter between bliss and breakup. From Shakira and Piqué to Taylor and Travis, no couple is spared from this deep dive into high profile romances. Each episode chronicles the highs, lows, and tipping points that make — or break — a celebrity couple.

This first season, spanning 10 episodes and 30 celebrity romances, debuted on September 4. The premiere episode featured Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, and David & Victoria Beckham.