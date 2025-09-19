ATVC and CAPPSA Present Jornadas’ Program

The program of the 35th edition of Jornadas Internacionales, set to take place on October 7 and 8, 2025, at the Hilton Buenos Aires Hotel, has been unveiled.

The event, titled “Digital Ecosystem to Empower the Future” and organized by Argentina’s audiovisual industry associations ATVC and CAPPSA, will se among the highlighted topics: the fight against piracy, advances in digital transformation, the adoption of artificial intelligence and strategies for its development, opportunities for public-private cooperation, and the evolution of entertainment toward innovative formats.

During both days, technical and training sessions will be held in parallel, aimed at industry professionals and featuring leading specialists. Network integration, satellite connectivity, and leadership in the era of digital transformation will be discussed. In addition, startups and industry leaders will share their experiences with positive impact on the sector.

Technological innovation will be addressed from a public-private perspective. Another highlight will be the strengthening of partnerships with industry associations through initiatives focused on training and development.

The complete schedule of the Jornadas’ activities is available here.