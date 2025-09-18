Uni-Q Rolls Out First Streaming Service in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has launched Unico Play, a platform from Uni-Q Group. Backed by the Presidential Initiatives Foundation Dara and private investors from the region, the service is designed to showcase Kazakh storytelling to audiences at home and abroad.

Unico Play debuts with six original series and more than 20 additional titles in production. Its initial line-up spans global premieres, dubbed Turkish and Korean dramas in Kazakh, more than 100 live TV channels, sports broadcasts, and the largest library of Kazakh-language kids’ programming. For the first time, classics of Kazakh cinema will also be made available in English worldwide.

“We want to entertain and inspire millions across Central Asia — and show the world the power of Kazakh stories,” said Dmitry Gudumak, co-CEO of Uni-Q Group. “By combining creative talent with digital innovation, we’re building an ecosystem that can take local content from idea to screen, and from Kazakhstan to global audiences.”

Among the original titles premiering on the service are ecodrama/thriller Black Caviar, historical drama Bikesh, and social media thriller Target.