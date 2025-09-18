Bomanbridge and Doclights Ink Wildlife Deal

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media has secured a multi-year partnership with Germany-based prodco Doclights, to take over their wildlife catalog alongside new and upcoming productions.

The agreement, valued at over USD1 million, will see Bomanbridge distribute DocLights’ wildlife and factual content, which totals close to 200 hours.

The Doclights’ list of clients includes ARTE, NDR, National Geographic, BBC, Off the Fence and ZDF.

“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Doclights. Their reputation as one of the world’s leading producers of natural history storytelling, with more than 500 international awards and their deep archive of rare animal behaviour, is unmatched. This partnership not only strengthens our natural history offering but also opens new opportunities for co-productions, digital content innovation, and global audience engagement,” said Bomanbridge founder & CEO, Sonia Fleck.