Channel 4 Acquires Firecrest Films

Channel 4 has acquired Scottish Indie Firecrest Films through the newly launched Creative Investment Fund. The investment marks the first majority investment from the new Fund, which was announced in May 2025.

Firecrest Films is based in Glasgow and was founded by managing director Nicole Kleeman and creative director Iain Scollay, who will both continue to run the business. In 2017, the company received a minority investment from Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, which preceded the CIF.

Specializing in documentaries and factual content, Firecrest is the company behind BBC returning series Murder Trial, Murder Case, Paramedics on Scene and Highland Cops, among others.

The company recently secured a six project deal with Amazon Prime Video for tiles including The Orkney Assassin, The Hunt for Shannon Matthews and Chasing the Tinder Predator.