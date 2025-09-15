77th Emmy Awards: The Winners

Yesterday night, during a TV commercial show interrupted by the Emmy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented its statuettes to the largely expected winners.

What was unexpected and original was the method the Academy devised to keep the often boring acknowledgement speeches short: money for a charity donation would be deducted for any speech longer than 45 seconds, while additional funds would be added for shorter speeches.

The Emmys, hosted by Nate Bargatze, were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on CBS. The telecast featured awards in 26 Emmy categories, in addition, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen were honored with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

And the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards are:

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Britt Lower, Severance

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Limited Series: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited Series: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best Talk Show: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The complete list of winners is available here.