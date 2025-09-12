Banijay Launches ‘Luminescence’ in The Netherlands

Amsterdam-based TwentyTwo Productions (a Banijay Benelux label) is collaborating with French immersive producer Lotchi, a Banijay Live company, to bring Luminiscence to the Netherlands for the first time.

The Dutch edition of the multimedia experience will premiere on November 7 at Delft’s iconic heritage site, Oude Kerk, and will run for two months.

Luminiscence fuses cutting-edge technology, live music and immersive storytelling. Audiences in the Netherlands will be immersed in 3D light projections, live choral music, and a voiceover by Dutch actor Daan Schuurmans, bringing to life a thousand years of Dutch history, from the legacy of William of Orange, and the artistry of Johannes Vermeer, to remarkable moments of resilience and freedom.