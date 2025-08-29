Madgic Inks New Sales

Youth audiovisual content sales company Madgic Distribution (formerly APC Kids) secured a raft of new sales across its animation and live action slate.

PCCW in Hong Kong has picked up a number of shows for its domestic free-to-air channel including: Nitso and the Very Hairy Alphabet, produced by Eagle Eye Filmproduktion in co-production with KIKA and GS Animation; Lana Longbead (pictured), produced by Madgic’s production arm Zephyr and Copernicus Studios; Kelebek Media’s Isadora Moon, and TEAMTO’s action comedy series Jade Armor season 2 for its SVoD service NOWTV, following the success of season 1.

TVO Canada and ABC Australia have both picked up Isadora Moon and CBBC live action series High Hoops, produced by Can Can Productions.

In separate deals, Jade Armor season 2 has been sold to RTBF Belgium, Telequebec in Canada and Narrative in the U.K.